Aimed at the continuation of gas production in the South Pars gas field, plans are being designed for maintaining production capacity, drilling new wells, and increasing the pressure, Khojasteh Mehr told Mehr News Agency.

In this regard, the production of 2 compressors has progressed by 84% in the land sector and by 30% in the sea sector, he added.

The National Iranian Oil Company is seriously following up on the issue, according to him.

