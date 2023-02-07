Intruder breaks into US Air Force One facility

A distracted guard and other security failures allowed an intruder to enter Joint Base Andrews last month and make his way onto an aircraft reserved for top government officials, according to a report released Thursday by the US Air Force inspector general, the local US media said.

The guard manning an entrance gate was “distracted” and failed to follow procedures, waving through a car without checking if the driver had proper identification, said Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said, who briefed reporters on the report.

Once inside, the intruder wandered around for five hours, at a base that is home to Air Force One.

The report blamed "human error" for the Feb. 4 breach and said the guard had been “complacent” about security procedures. Afterward, the guard said he was distracted due to problems in his personal life, according to Said.

After the initial mistake at the entrance, an automatic gate malfunctioned, allowing the intruder to enter the flight line, according to the report.

Having gained access to the airfield, the unarmed intruder then entered a C-40 aircraft from the 89th Airlift Wing, known as the "presidential wing." The aircraft is used to transport high-ranking civilian officials and top military officers.

MNA