At least 23 killed in armed attack in eastern DR Congo

The attack occurred overnight on Sunday in the village of Makugwe, in the Beni area of North Kivu province, said local civil society figure Roger Wangeve, who put the death toll at 24.

Wangeve added that militants also looted and torched several homes and shops in the village, and carried off several villagers into the bush.

Provincial deputy Saidi Balikwisha, who was in Makugwe during the attack, said 23 were killed and three others are missing.

He urged an increased military presence in the area.

MNA/PR