  1. World
  2. Africa
Jan 23, 2023, 10:45 PM

At least 23 killed in armed attack in eastern DR Congo

At least 23 killed in armed attack in eastern DR Congo

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Suspected gunmen have killed at least 23 people in an attack in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Monday, in the latest violence in the turbulent region.

The attack occurred overnight on Sunday in the village of Makugwe, in the Beni area of North Kivu province, said local civil society figure Roger Wangeve, who put the death toll at 24.

Wangeve added that militants also looted and torched several homes and shops in the village, and carried off several villagers into the bush.

Provincial deputy Saidi Balikwisha, who was in Makugwe during the attack, said 23 were killed and three others are missing.

He urged an increased military presence in the area.

MNA/PR

News Code 196558

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News