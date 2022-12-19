Fire breaks out in residential building in Georgia's Batumi

It is specified that information about the fire was received by emergency services on the evening of December 18. A restaurant caught fire, located on 24 m 25 floors of a high-rise building of the VOX residential complex.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, presumably undergoing renovations, Ops Top reported.

Ten fire brigades are on the scene, fighting the fire is complicated by strong winds that spread the fire and threaten to spread the flames to neighboring high-rise buildings.

The Mayor of Batumi arrived at the scene of the fire Archil Chikovani. He said that everyone living in a high-rise building was evacuated, and information about the victims of the fire was not received.

RHM/PR