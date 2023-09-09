  1. Sports
3 Iran referees to officiate at Paris Olympics, Paralympics

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Three archery referees from Iran are to officiate at 2024 Paris Olympics and 2024 Paralympics.

World Archery Federation, for the first time, has invited three Iranian referees to judge at the two prestigious events.

As a main judge, Hossein Nasirinejad will officiate at the 2024 Paris Olympics while Shahrzad Allahyari, as a reserve assistant referee, will be present at the sporting event.

Also, Ghazaleh Rasouli of Iran will judge at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, also known as 2024 Paralympics, will be held from August 28 to September 8.

