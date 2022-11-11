Communal clashes claim at least 28 lives in Nigeria

Violence between the Ezza and Effunn clans was triggered by the alleged desecration of a shrine in the neighboring Ebonyi state.

Since Monday, dozens of residential and commercial properties have been damaged in Benue’s Ado area, according to Paul Hembah, a retired army officer and security adviser to the state’s governor.

“Houses and businesses were set ablaze. At least 28 people have died in the violence,” he told Anadolu Agency.

He said police and military personnel have been deployed to prevent further violence.

Investigations are underway and those responsible will be punished, Hembah added.

Nigeria has a long history of interclan rivalries and clashes, with bouts of violence frequently reported due to disputes over matters such as land ownership, fishing or farming rights, and leadership.

MA/MA