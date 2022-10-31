Iran to unveil 2022 World Cup kit on Nov. 6

Iran will take part in the World Cup with the Iranian brand Majid for the first time.

Nike sponsors the largest share of all the teams in Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup. Of the 32 teams, Nike is sponsoring 13, Adidas seven, and Puma six while Hummel, Kappa, Majid, Marathon, New Balance, and One All Sport are all sponsoring one team each.

Iran has been drawn into Group B along with England, the US and Wales.

Carlos Queiroz’s team will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21.

