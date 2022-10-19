Home secretary quits as Truss pulls out of event: UK media

The Sun’s political editor said Braverman had been fired. If confirmed Braverman’s departure would mark the second of Truss’s most senior ministers to be replaced in less than a week, after she sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

The Guardian cited sources saying her departure was “at the behest” of Kwarteng’s replacement Jeremy Hunt. Former transport minister Grant Shapps is being tipped to replace her, the newspaper said.

The Home Office declined to comment on the reports.

MA/PR