Syria, Turkish FMs meetings imminent: reports

As time passes, more signs of the reapproachment between Syria and Turkey emerge.

The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" published a report on the matter writing, "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan never stops expressing his desire for this dialogue [with Syrian counterpart], although he seeks due time. In the meantime, the appointment of Bashar al-Jaafari as the ambassador of Syria in Moscow shows the possibility of creating a new positive space for this. The information obtained from Russia, as well as the leaked information from Turkey, indicate the continuation of negotiations between Ankara and Damascus under surface, and despite the many barriers and complexities, a positive event in this field is no longer rejected."

"The coincidence of the election of this man, who is known for his intelligence, eloquence and experience, with the resumption of Syrian-Turkish talks under Russian-Iranian pressure, reveals some links between them, especially since repeated news from Moscow about the possibility of moving towards a new step on the Damascus-Ankara line, this time at the level of foreign ministers. "Mikhail Bogdanov", Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice President of Russia for the Middle East and Africa, also confirmed that "the Russian side is actively discussing with partners about the proposal to provide a platform for the meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria and Turkey," the Lebanese newspaper reports further read.

The report just came a few ago that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his willingness to meet with his Syrian counterpart and said that he would like to meet with Bashar Assad in due time.

