Al-Nakhalah hails Iran, Leader for supporting Resistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday evening.

In this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the cause of Palestinian freedom and the resistance of the oppressed Palestinian people against the aggression and expansionism of the Zionist apartheid regime.

Pointing to the failures of the Zionist regime and the United States against Resistance and the emergence of new conditions for the Palestinians, Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that by strengthening the convergence between Islamic countries, "we will witness the failure of the enemies who seek to undermine the holy cause of Palestine and the Al-Quds."

The Islamic Resistance in the region and Palestine, by strengthening internal unity, cohesion, and solidarity, will firmly defend the inalienable rights of the nations of the region and Palestine.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah also, for his part, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of the Revolution for supporting the Resistance of the Palestinian nation.

Referring to the interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran with different regional and Islamic countries, he evaluated such active diplomacy as a sign of the dynamism and power of the country.

Referring to the history of the Zionist regime in violation of all its commitments and agreements in the reconciliation process, Ziyad al-Nakhalah considered Resistance as the only option for the Palestinian people to revive their rights and expel the occupiers from the Palestinian land.

