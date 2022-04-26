  1. World
Libyan National Army repels ISIL attack on southern Sabha

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Media sources reported Tuesday morning the Libyan National Army repelled an ISIL attempt to attack the Libyan town of Ghadwa, south of the city of Sabha.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Libyan National Army said that its forces clashed with ISIL-affiliated elements in the Libyan town of Ghadwa, killing a number of terrorists.

The military operation against ISIL terrorist groups in the Ghadwa area lasted for an hour, the Libyan National Army said on its Twitter account.

According to the statement, during the operation, military units surrounded the entire area to arrest the terrorists.

The Libyan National Army did not provide further details in the statement.

It is said that ISIL terrorist group has 1,000 to 2,000 dangerous elements in Libya and is expanding its activities using the chaos in the country.

