Golnoush Sebghatollahi, Haniyeh Rostamian and Elham Harijani from Iran were the best in 10m Air Pistol Team Women, Tehran Time reported.

They defeated Chidchanok Hirunphoem, Tanyaporn Prucksakorn and Kanyakorn Hirunphoem from Thailand 16-12 in the final match.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup event started on April 11 in Rio de Janeiro and will run until April 18.

KI/TT