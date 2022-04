Turkey may consider acquiring Russian Su-57 aircraft if the US Congress refuses to sell its F-16 fighter jets, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported.

Ankara has requested from Washington 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and 80 Block 70 upgrade kits for Turkish F-16s already in service. If this request is not approved, Ankara will start looking for alternatives, including Russian Su-57s.

ZZ/PR