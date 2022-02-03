Biden claims US deadly raid in Syria killed ISIL head

"Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement on Thursday, according to the local US media.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," the US president added.

This is while that local media in Syria reported on Thursday that 13 people were killed during a heliborne operation carried out by the US troops in the northern suburbs of Idlib.

The US troops are occupying Syrian territory under the pretext of fighting against terrorism while the Syrian government considers their presence as illegal and an occupation that must end ASAP.

KI