European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora says the parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will convene for a new round of talks on December 27.

"#ViennaTalks to resume on Monday 27 December. The #JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead," Mora tweeted.

He also wrote, "Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round."

