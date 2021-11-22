Two of 17 US, Canadian citizens kidnapped in Haiti released

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," Christian Aid Ministries said in a Sunday statement, SPUTNIK reported.

At the end of October, a police source confirmed to the Nouvelliste newspaper that the kidnapped citizens were alive, and that FBI agents were helping with efforts to free the hostages.

A group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian national was en route to an orphanage when a gang abducted them not far from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince last month. Christian Aid Ministries said the abducted included five men, seven women and five children.

According to media reports, the kidnappers are presumably members of a local armed group called 400 Mawozo, notorious for extorting businesses and demanding ransoms from kidnapped victims.

On October 19, the Wall Street Journal reported that the abductors set a $17 million ransom for the release of hostages or $1 million for each victim.

