Fruit-shaped bomb kills 2 children in Uganda

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s incident. According to a senior police official, the device looked like an exotic “jackfruit” and was given to the children while they were playing, Al-Jazeera reported.

The explosion occurred in Nakaseke district, 60km (27 miles) north of the capital, Kampala. It killed a 14-year-old and a second child with disabilities, police spokesman Asan Kasingye said in a tweet.

Uganda has been the target of multiple attacks over the past week. A bomb packed with nails and shrapnel exploded in a popular restaurant in Kampala, killing one person and wounding three others on October 23.

The ISIL armed group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram channel.

On Monday, a second bomb went off on a bus, killing the suspected attacker and injuring several commuters. Police initially said two people were killed.

