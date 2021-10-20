Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Damascus

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Damascus this morning and offered his condolences to the Syrian people and government as well as the families of the victims.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed, "The indiscriminate and cowardly terrorist acts are doomed to failure and certainly can not undermine the determination of the Syrian government and people in the fight against terrorism and the liberation of the occupied territories and the stability of the country."

At least 14 people were killed and two wounded when a bus carrying soldiers was destroyed in an explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday.

