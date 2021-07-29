  1. World
3 Americans among 4 killed in Ukraine plane crash

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) –A small plane has crashed into a home in western Ukraine, killing the pilot and three American tourists, local and US officials say.

The accident happened at 1:40 pm on Wednesday when the small plane, a WT10 Advantic aircraft, crashed directly into a private home near Sheparivtsi, a small village in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The accident happened at 1:40 pm on Wednesday when the small plane, a WT10 Advantic aircraft, crashed directly into a private home near Sheparivtsi, a small village in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

A fire at the scene was brought under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished about an hour later, according to a statement from the State Service for Emergencies (SES).

Local authorities confirmed that four people – a Ukrainian pilot and three American passengers – were killed in the crash. No one else was on board the plane and the house was empty when the accident occurred.

