3 Americans among 4 killed in Ukraine plane crash

A small plane has crashed into a home in western Ukraine, killing the pilot and three American tourists, local and US officials say, the American website BNO News said in a report earlier today.

The accident happened at 1:40 pm on Wednesday when the small plane, a WT10 Advantic aircraft, crashed directly into a private home near Sheparivtsi, a small village in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

A fire at the scene was brought under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished about an hour later, according to a statement from the State Service for Emergencies (SES).

Local authorities confirmed that four people – a Ukrainian pilot and three American passengers – were killed in the crash. No one else was on board the plane and the house was empty when the accident occurred.

