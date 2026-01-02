Shamkhani reacts to Trump's meddlesome remarks

In a post on his X account on Friday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “The Iranian people know the American idea of “rescue” all too well — from the experience of Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza.”

"Iran’s national security is a red line, not a playground for reckless posts," he added in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

Trump on Friday issued a new threat against Iran, claiming that Washington is “locked and loaded” and ready to intervene should Iranian authorities allegedly use violence against protesters.

In a post published on his social media platform, Trump wrote that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue.”

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