Karim Bagheri added to Team Melli coaching staff

The iconic figure of Iran’s football is currently the assistant coach of Persepolis. The Tehran-based club released a statement on Tuesday, saying that it has agreed with a ‘temporary’ presence of Bagheri on Team Melli’s bench for “helping a team that belongs to 85 million Iranians.”

Mladen Žganjer and Marijo Tot are the two current assistants of Skocic in Team Melli.

The Croatian coach named the team last night. The ‘Persian Leopards’ will start their training camp today in Tehran before leaving for Kish Island on Thursday.

The team will leave the island for the Bahraini capital of Manama on May 31. Skocic’s team is set to lock horns with Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively from June 3 to 15 in Group C.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents. Iraq is top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.

