Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 28

Javan:
Shamkhani says Iran will not allow revival of Takfiri terrorism in region
Ettela’at:
America: Khashoggi killed under Bin Salman order
Jahangiri: “We are trying to lift sanctions even one day earlier”
Jomhoori Eslami:
COVID-19 restrictions to continue for months, says Rouhani
Shargh:
Iraq to soon start paying debts to Iran
Kayhan:
Hostility in Iraq and Syria found its response in Yemen, Oman Sea
MbS has killed Khashoggi but we will not punish him: US
West’s commitment is to lift sanctions completely not gradual releasing of our own assets
Iraqi PMU says US attack against its forces will not remain unanswered
