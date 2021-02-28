Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 28

Javan:

Shamkhani says Iran will not allow revival of Takfiri terrorism in region

Ettela’at:

America: Khashoggi killed under Bin Salman order

Jahangiri: “We are trying to lift sanctions even one day earlier”

Jomhoori Eslami:

COVID-19 restrictions to continue for months, says Rouhani

Shargh:

Iraq to soon start paying debts to Iran

Kayhan:

Hostility in Iraq and Syria found its response in Yemen, Oman Sea

MbS has killed Khashoggi but we will not punish him: US

West’s commitment is to lift sanctions completely not gradual releasing of our own assets

Iraqi PMU says US attack against its forces will not remain unanswered

MAH