Baku welcomes Iran's participation in Karabakh reconstruction

Nowadays after the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, a new chapter is going to be opened in the relation of all regional countries, particularly between Tehran and Baku.

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan share, to a large extent, the same history, religion, and culture.

Besides historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries, Iran recognized Azerbaijan's independence in 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992. Both countries are full members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC).

Commonalities and joint interests of the two countries have functioned as the driving engine of the two countries' ties. Relations between the two neighboring countries have gradually but significantly improved since 2013.

During a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan organized by GJC, a correspondent of Mehr News agency reached out to Tural Ganjaliyev, a member of Azerbaijan's parliament and head of the Azerbaijani community in Azerbaijan’s Upper Karabakh region to discuss Tehran-Baku relation in the post-Karabakh war.

He noted that Azerbaijan is very keen on cooperation with all counties regarding the reconstruction process of the Karabakh region after the liberation of the region.

Referring to the liberation of some parts of Iran and Azerbaijan border areas which were under long-term occupation, Azeri Parliamentarian said that besides Karabakh Azeri side wants full-scale cooperation with Iran in reconstructing border areas in order to achieve more positive results.

He stressed, “Iran has always been our good neighbor and partner and we enjoy good cultural and historical commonalities, so we would like to see Iranian government and companies' participation in the reconstruction of Karabakh.

Interview by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan