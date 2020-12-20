IFOP suggests Macron lost popularity by 38% among French

Nearly 60% of people in France are dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex revealed the latest online survey.

Conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP), a total of 1,936 people aged 18 and above participated in the survey.

According to the survey, 60% of people said they were not satisfied with Macron, who is in quarantine due to coronavirus. As many as 59% said they were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Castex.

On Thursday, the French president’s office said that Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Elysee Palace announced the development in a statement, saying the president took a rapid PCR test, after experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The survey also showed that Macron's popularity dropped by three percentage points to 38% in December. The popularity of the prime minister fell two percentage points to 37%.

Another survey conducted in November also showed that seven out of 10 French people in the country did not trust the Macron administration in combating the pandemic. The survey also found the government's measures to combat the epidemic "inconsistent".

