PLO Secretary General Erekat passes away

Media sources reported that Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 after contracting COVID-19.

Earlier, Palestinian sources reported that Saeed Erekat was in critical condition due to coronavirus.

Saeb Muhammad Salih Erekat was a Palestinian politician and diplomat who was the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO. He served as chief of the PLO Steering and Monitoring Committee until 12 February 2011.

