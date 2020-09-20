MP calls on independent nations to counter US bullying

“A global anti-US consensus must be formed in order to stand against the recent US efforts to return anti-Iran sanctions”, Mohamad Saleh Jokar said on Sunday.

Jokar criticized the poor stances of the international institutions and organizations towards the United States’ extravagance and bullying which has made this country bullier.

The world's nations should know that Iran is not the only country that the United States is hostile with, he said and added that in this regard, other independent countries will be a subsequent target for the United States, Jokar added.

He also called on all countries of the world to stand up against the United States in order to maintain their independence, and not to allow this American heresy to become a habit.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the United States to act so rudely in favor of its national interests, he said and stressed that Iran will certainly prevent Washington from achieving its goals.

