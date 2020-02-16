  1. Politics
Companies leaving Iran won’t be prioritized in our future economy: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign companies leaving the country due to US sanctions will not be prioritized in the future of the country’s economy.

“We are at a crucial historical juncture where the US maximum pressure is at its peak. Those who go along with this American policy and leave the Iranian nation alone in this very difficult situation, it is obvious that they have already decided for their future and this move will certainly not be forgotten by the Iranian people,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

“Those companies which have decided to leave Iran will not be a priority for Iran’s future economy,” he warned.

His remarks came as Samsung and its fellow South Korean company LG Electronics - for which Iran has been a key market in the Middle East – reportedly pulled down their last advertisement banners in Iran on Friday.

The two companies had cut their trade relations with Tehran in the past months, submitting to US sanctions imposed on Iran after Washington withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

