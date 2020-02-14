Iranians faced with abrupt closures of their accounts in Italy

The situation has put some people in a delicate financial situation.

According to Euronews sources, the Italian branch of ING Direct Bank sent a letter to Iranian customers several months ago demanding explanations and documents about their income and bank transfers. This resulted in several account closures.

Intesa San Paolo, another bank, also introduced restrictions forcing Iranian account holders to submit documents about their jobs and source of income.

Many Iranian nationals in Italy are students or long-term residents with local jobs and whose monthly salary is thus deposited in a local bank. The abrupt account closures or new restrictions have therefore placed many in a complicated financial situation.

Some Iranians in Italy have turned to messaging applications to try to find solutions to their common problem. Others have shared their banking difficulties on social media in the hope of drawing attention to the issue, according to the report.

MNA/PR