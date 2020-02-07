Iran, Syria discuss bilateral cooperation in Damascus

Headed by Hassan Danaeifar, advisor to First Vice-President of Iran, the delegation held a meeting with Sabbagh in Damascus.

According to SANA, Speaker of the People’s Assembly affirmed the strength of Syrian-Iranian relations, noting that coordination between the two countries will confront hegemonic powers, on top US.

He pointed out to the need to intensify work and exchange visits aimed at bolstering joint cooperation, hoping that the delegation visit would contribute to developing bilateral relations.

For his part, Danaeifar underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries and developing various aspects of relations, especially economic relations in serving the interests of the two friendly countries.

