Story of Soleimani's role in resisting US regional designs should come out in future

General Qasem Soleimani who was martyred by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, was hailed as a charismatic brave hero in Iran and beloved by the troops. Once, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called him a "living martyr".

Soleimani devoted his life to defend Iran's national interest in the region so he is considered as a national hero for Iranian people regardless of their different political and religious tendencies.

Many believe that Soleimani was not only a national hero for Iranian people but also he was a person who played a significant role in defeating ISIL which is a real threat for the region and even for Europe, Caucuses and the central Asia. He also had a great role in confronting the US regional policy and plans aiming at redesigning the map of countries in the Middle East.

To know more about Soleimani and his role in foiling the US orchestrated plots for the region we reached out to Dr. Osman Faruk Logoglu, a senior member of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Logoglu said,"The assassination of General Qasem Soleimani has been a fatal mistake on the part of President Trump. It will certainly draw a calculated response from Iran, one that will be specially timed and executed in line with a well-prepared plan. That much is clear. What is not so clear is whether the USA will retaliate in return, an action that will certainly escalate the tension. An all-out war between Iran and the USA is unlikely, yet things can get easily out of control. The assassination will serve to unite the Iranian people and deepen the will to resist American sanctions. Equally importantly, It will exacerbate the tensions already besetting the region and further reduce the chances of reaching solutions to the problems in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Libya, including a peace settlement between Israel and Palestine."

He added, "General Soleimani has been at the forefront of the struggle between Iran and the USA. The story of what specific role he may have played in resisting American designs in the region should come out in the near future.

Iran is an experienced state with a tradition of effective diplomacy. This is the time to avoid a broadening of the conflict with Washington. And Iran will act with greater wisdom to deter America from making further mistakes."

Interview by Payman Yazdani