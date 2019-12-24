Kish Island best spot to observe partial solar eclipse

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in many Iranian cities; but, Kish Island is said to give the maximum view of the phenomenon to aficionados.

This phase of the annual eclipse will be visible from Saudi Arabia, Oman, southern India, and parts of Indonesia, weather permitting. In most of Asia, parts of North/East Africa, and North/West Australia, people can see a partial eclipse.

The phenomenon is known as a ring eclipse. In this kind of eclipse, the moon is smaller than the sun and covers over 99 percent of the sun, creating a circle of light. So, a ring of light is visible when the moon passes over the sun. The event continued for about two and a half hours approximately.

The table below, provided by the website 'Time and Date' shows the stages and times of the eclipse. All times are local time (GMT +03:30) for Kish Island.

MNA/4805957