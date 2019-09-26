Ali Rajabi appointed as head of Iran Student Correspondents Association

According to an ISCA report, by issuing a decree, Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi appointed Ali Rajabi as the head of Iran Student Correspondents Association (ISCA).

Based on the message, Dr. Tehranchi stressed on applying competent capacities of the university and new methods in media, in order to transform this media into a look-out for the scientific and academic community of the country.

Creating students’ discourse networks to advance Islamic Iran, holding scientific workshops, activating media research and educational circles, creating essential groundwork for presenting scientific approaches to solve the country's fundamental problems as well as making effort for promoting the countries' science stream and IAU's scientific position, were some issues emphasized by Dr. Tehranchi.

Graduated from cultural management, Ali Rajabi has worked as the director-general of New Media section at Mehr News Agency, and has been active in Hamshahri Newspaper, Panjereh Weekly, Alef News Agency and cooperated with some other news agencies as well.

Acting as science and technology parks and/or incubator centers, Iran Student Correspondents Association (ISCA) is mainly responsible for admitting Media students in order to help them learn how to become a professional journalist.

The policies, targets, and priorities of ISCA are in line with expanding media activity in order to enlighten public opinion and provide analytical, progressive perspectives towards the affairs of and the world, publishing reliable, authentic news rapidly, focusing on the needs and demands of readers and also creating trust with the media and target audience, while maintaining honesty and integrity in publishing news.

MNA/PR