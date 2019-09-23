Iran advances to 2020 AFC U16 C’ship finals

Iran won Group C of the qualifications with three victories against Palestine, Afghanistan, and the Maldives. All the matches of this group were held in Hamedan, Iran.

Iranian boys defeated Afghanistan 4-0 on Sunday to make their 12th appearances in the event.

Hossein Abdi, the team’s head coach, said after the game that “My boys showed that they can defeat any team.” It is just six weeks that the team is organized, he added.

47 AFC members participated in the qualifications to gain the 16 quotas for the event. These teams were drawn into 11 groups and group winners and the four best runners-up qualified for the final tournament. Bahrain has already secured a spot in the event as the host.

The qualified teams include Iran, Bahrain, Tajikistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, China, Australia, North Korea, Japan, South Korea, Yemen, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Oman.

AFC U16 Championship finals will be held on Sep. 16 to Oct. 3.

