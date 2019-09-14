Selling properties of Iranian gov. vivid example of economic terrorism: spox

In his tweet, Kadkhodaie wrote “economic terrorism is a method of western governments, applied via abusing regulations and advantages of other nation’s economic resources by seizure or confiscation of their assets without going through any fair legal procedures.”

“Canada’s act of confiscating Iranian government’s assets is an obvious example of economic terrorism,” he added.

He urged Iranian judiciary to take the required actions against Canada.

According to Global News on Friday, the government of Canada has sold out two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto worth $30 million and has given away the money to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran says has not been involved.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has also condemned Canada's move in selling Iranian properties as 'illegal' and in 'direct contradiction with international law'.

Noting that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran does not compromise with any government on protecting the rights of its own people, Mousavi called for the immediate restoration of those properties sold out illegally by Canadian government on Friday.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further warned that "if this illegal decision is not revoked and the losses sustained are not compensated, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take action directly to regain its rights and the government of Canada will have to bear responsibility for all the consequences [of its action]."

HJ/ 4717869