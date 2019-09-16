Iran to retaliate if Canada refuses to release seized assets

Naming Canada’s act illegal and against all the international treaties, Raeisi said “such measures are not expected from a country which claims to be a developed country that respects other countries’ rights.”

Urging the Canadian government to release Iranian properties, he noted that the Iranian government will allow no country to infringe the rights of the Iranian nation.

On Friday, the government of Canada sold out two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto worth $30 million and has given away the money to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran has not been involved.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also condemned Canada's move in selling Iranian properties as 'illegal' and in 'direct contradiction with international law'.

Noting that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran does not compromise with any government on protecting the rights of its own people, Mousavi called for the immediate restoration of those properties sold out illegally by Canadian government on Friday.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further warned that "if this illegal decision is not revoked and the losses sustained are not compensated, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take action directly to regain its rights and the government of Canada will have to bear responsibility for all the consequences [of its action]."

HJ/ 4720160