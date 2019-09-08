  1. Sports
Japanese ref. to officiate Iran-Hong Kong match in World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Japanese referee Yudai Yamamoto will be the man to officiate the match between the national football teams of Iran and Hong Kong in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Yamamoto will be assisted by his countrymen in this game.

Yamamoto has been a full international for FIFA since 2011. He has refereed several matches in AFC Champions League.

Iran national football team will play against Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 10) to start their journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Marc Wilmots’s side will face the East Asian country in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

