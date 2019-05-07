Semi-finished steel exports hit 4.9m tons in 2018-19 fiscal

The figure shows a 29% decline compared to the previous year (March 2017-2018), during which Iranian producers shipped some 6.872 million tons of semi-finished steel to foreign markets.

Billet and bloom shipments made up the bulk of exports (67%), reaching 3.314 million tons. Slab exports came next with a 1.585 million tons.

According to another report by ISPA, the exports of finished steel products during the last fiscal year reached 2.98 million tons, up 84% year-on-year.

Rebar was the main exported finished product with 1.65 million tons, registering a 177% jump compared with a year before.

Following rebar were hot-rolled coil with 662,000 tons, down 5%; beams with 243,000 tons, up 45%; other steel products with 212,000 tons, up 165%; coated coil with 172,000 tons, up 182%; and cold-rolled coil with 43,000 tons, up 115%.

Exports of direct-reduced iron declined by 25% year-on-year to 533,000 tons during the 12-month period.

