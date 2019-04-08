Zarif recommends Rouhani to put US CENTCOM on list of terror organizations

Minutes after the US administration’s statement, read out by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, declared Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, who is the head of National Security Supreme Council, recommending him designate the US Central Command (US CENTCOM), which is responsible for the troops in the Middle East, on Iran’s list of terrorist organizations.

Zarif's invoked ‘the law of dealing with human rights violations and US adventurous and terrorist acts in the region’, previously approved by the Iranian parliament.

In a tweet yesterday, the top Iranian diplomat had warned Donald Trump against Israeli Netanyahu’s plot to drag US into a quagmire by designating IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

