Leader to address people at Imam Reza shrine today

Leader’s speech will reportedly start at 3:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM, GMT.
His speech will be broadcast live from Iranian state TV and will be also covered by all major news agencies, including MNA.
MAH
TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the nation on Thursday at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.
