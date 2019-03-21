  1. Politics
Leader to address people at Imam Reza shrine today

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the nation on Thursday at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

Leader’s speech will reportedly start at 3:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM, GMT.

His speech will be broadcast live from Iranian state TV and will be also covered by all major news agencies, including MNA.

