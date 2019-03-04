Iran, in frontline of innovation in global arena

On Monday, WIPO’s representative Omar Katbi read the message of Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry at the closing ceremony of 32nd Khwarizmi International Award (KIA).

The message is read as follows, “World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is very proud of its long-term interaction and cooperation with prestigious Iranian Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in a way that WIPO has interacted with IKA since its establishment in 1987.”

“Islamic Republic of Iran has joined many key international treaties with regard to the intellectual property since its establishment in 2001. Moreover, Iran enjoys widespread scientific and cultural capacities, so that the country has increased its national and international innovations significantly.”

Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) is held every year at the initiation of Iran Industrial and Scientific Research Organization in order to identify, introduce and support innovators and top researchers of the country.

The 32nd edition of Khwarizmi Intl. Award (KIA) wrapped up its work on Monday in the presence of Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami.

