Iran’s Alipour wins bronze at IFC Climbing Worldcup

In the bronze medal contest on Sunday, Alipour clocked 5.660 seconds and defeated his Russian rival Aleksandr Shilov who had set a time of 5.990 in this level.

In the final bout, Indonesia’s Aspar Jaelolo claimed the gold with 5.810 and the silver went to Italy’s Ludovico Fossali with 5.940.

Alipour, also known as Persian Cheetah, is the world record holder of speed climbing with 5.48 and has also been titled as the 2017 International World Games Association (IWGA) Athlete of the Year.

IFSC Climbing Worldcup 2018 in Wujiang was a two-day event which wrapped up today.

The last IFC Climbing Worldcup of the year 2018 will be held from October 27 to 28 in Xiamen, China.

