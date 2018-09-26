Iran strongly condemns terrorism anywhere, in any form

Bahram Ghasemi, rejecting the claims of the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri, called it a distortion of the facts; "the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns terrorist acts anywhere and in any form, he said referring to AMIA bombing in Argentina. "Iran has repeatedly condemned the incident and has sympathized with the families of the victims."

Ghasemi said the Islamic Republic of Iran, in order to prove its goodwill, to discover the truth and implement the true justice in connection with the bombing, accepted the invitation of Argentinian president to hold talks through the UN platform in 2012, and a memorandum of cooperation was also signed in January 2013, however the Argentinian government is not ready to implement the agreement that it had signed.

"Iran highly regards constructive cooperation with Argentinian officials and has launched a new initiative in this regard to pave the way for bilateral meetings between judicial authorities of the two countries, " he added.

The AMIA bombing was an attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina building. It occurred in Buenos Aires on 18 July 1994, killing 85 people and injuring hundreds. On 25 October 2006, Argentine prosecutors Alberto Nisman and Marcelo Martínez Burgos and the zionist regime accused Iran of directing the bombing, and the Hezbollah of carrying it out, a claim that has been denied by the Islamic Republic."

