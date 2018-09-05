‘Sons of Sindbad’ to vie at Kazan Intl. Festival of Muslim Cinema

Storyline of the documentary goes: "in 1974, Mrs. Marion Kaplan, a British photographer of the National Geographic made a journey from the Persian Gulf to Africa on an old traditional sailing ship to report on the oldest maritime trade route in the region. On that trip, she spent four months with the latest generation of Iranian sailors. Forty years later, Mrs. Kaplan comes to the south of Iran to meet again with her previous fellow travelers. But the visit is not what she expects it to be."

Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is held since 2005. The first festival was initiated by the Council of Muftis of Russia, Federal agency for culture and cinematography of Russia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan with the support of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan. The motto of the festival is “To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue”.

The event will be held on September 5-11 in the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan.

