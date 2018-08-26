John McCain, an American senator affiliated with the Republican Party and a 2008 presidential nominee, died on Saturday at 81, suffering brain cancer.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018," McCain’s office said in a statement. He announced on July 19, 2017, that he had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor.

In his 36 years in Congress, McCain advocated many ideas which led to his notoriety as a war-monger.

During 2015, McCain strongly opposed the proposed comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, saying that Secretary of State Kerry was "delusional" and "giv[ing] away the store" in negotiations with Iran.

McCain supported the Saudi-led military aggression against Yemen saying, "I'm sure civilians die in war. Not nearly as many as the Houthis have executed."

YNG/PR