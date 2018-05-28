Private sector able to thwart sanctions weapon, create opportunity

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – In his meeting with the business executives, President Rouhani said, “if we stand together, we’ll turn any sanction into opportunity.”

President described export-based national economy as one of the requirements and main policies of the state and stated, “if we stand together, we will turn any sanction into an opportunity."

Speaking late on Sunday in a meeting with university professors and business executives, he said “of course, we must take advantage of the opportunities and if we act well, we can take advantage of these conditions today to the benefit of our country.”

“The 11th government attempted to return the country’s economy to normal conditions,” he said, adding, “the country is in dire need of 8% growth and attraction of investment should be accelerated in order to lead the country towards development and progress."

“Last year (ended MArch 20, 2018), we created around 800,000 employments, but we need to work harder for geenrating more employment to youth and young strata of society."

“Justice is important in the social fields, production, distribution and eliminating poverty,” said Rouhani, adding “in the current conditions, we should work towards our economic goals more wisely."

“Today, unlike the past, the United States is isolated at political and economic stages of the world,” he maintained.

“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran’s commitment to its obligations,” he said, adding “we have collapsed Iranophobia; the current conditions must be taken good advantage of to the benefit of the country."

“We must use each other’s experiences and help each other and if the private sector becomes active and lively, the US will lose its weapon.”

“Today, except a few countries, the overwhelming majority of the countries around the world have condemned US hostility towards Iran and the Islamic Republic of Iran is enjoying a legal international support by IAEA reports and this makes it hard for them to prove their claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He added, “production sector must be sure about the price of foreign currency in the future,” saying that, “businesses must be handed over to the real private sector."

“In implementing Article 44 of the Constitution, many businesses were transferred from specialized sectors to unspecialized sectors,” Rouhani emphasized.

Public sector must give up its businesses faster, he said, adding: “export-based national economy is one of the requirements and main policies of the state."

In conclusion, President Rouhani added “unfortunately, some are happy that foreign companies cannot invest in Iran and express with joy that a foreign company has left Iran, thinking that if a company goes, their turn will come again, but we must not let the mistakes of 1390 and 1391 to be repeated in the economy of our country. Iranian investors inside and outside the country must be given priority and reassurance."

