Ares Bank of Spain posed to offer credit line to Iranian

Luis Casado, Managing Director of Ares Bank of Spain announced the readiness of this bank for issuing a credit line of short-term finance with the value of 100 million euros to Iran.

The Spanish banker made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Ali Salehabadi, the CEO of the Export Development Bank of Iran, to create an atmosphere of cooperation and expansion of business interactions with Iran's Export Development Bank.

He has traveled to Iran with the commercial director of Aras Bank of Spain to develop banking relationships between Spaniard and Iranian banks.

