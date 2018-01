TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs met with Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Ali bin Hamad Al Sulaiti on Tuesday.

Regional developments and issues of mutual interests were among the topics discussed by the two diplomats.

