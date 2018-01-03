Turkey against foreign interference in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized the support provided by Washington and Tel Aviv for public protests in Iran and stated that Turkey is against foreign interference in Iran.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said “the US president Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu support the recent riots in Iran while we are against foreign interference in this country.”

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have taken to the streets in several cities to voice their dissatisfaction mostly over economic issues. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties.

Cavusoglu also discussed the conditions in Syria and added “we increase our meeting with the US concerning Syria in the current year,” The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs asserted that Turkish military operations in Syria will not remain limited to Afrin.

