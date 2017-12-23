Iran, Switzerland mull over nuclear safety coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The ambassador of Switzerland to Tehran met with the head of Iranian Center for Nuclear Safety System on Saturday and they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner met with Hojjatollah Salehi, the Head of Iranian Center for Nuclear Safety System, in Tehran on Saturday.

The two officials discussed the trend and trajectory of cooperation between the two sides and stressed that the cooperation between the countries continue in the field of nuclear safety.

Iran and Switzerland signed a memorandum of understanding in August in Tehran.

Ramsar Natural Radiation Center is scheduled to be visited by a delegation from Swiss Center for Nuclear Safety System in next year and the two sides are expected to discuss the ways to continue cooperation in that meeting.

