EC concerned about reporters arrested in Turkey

In a press conference on Friday, spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic called the incident a concern and said she is closely following up all related to the case.

"The freedom of expression is one of the main principles for the European Union (EU), held the regional bloc representative, who refused to provide further details.

Last May, Tukish authorities detained the editor in chief of Cumhuriyet daily, Can Dundar, and the chief of that daily office in Ankara, Erdem Gul, who released a video showing the sending of arms to Syria to reinforce the arsenal of the groups who seek to overthrow constitutional president Bashar al-Assad.

The two journalists are facing charges of espionage and of being members of an armed terrorist organization.

